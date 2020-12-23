PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

