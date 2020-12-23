Steem Price Reaches $0.16 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Steem has a market cap of $61.63 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,616.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.25 or 0.01237447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00275200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,362,973 coins and its circulating supply is 391,388,879 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

