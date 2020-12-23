Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.48. 920,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 664,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,933 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

