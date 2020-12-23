Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Up 7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 2,018,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,235,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compugen by 124.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.