Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 6.5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $57.11. Approximately 881,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 455,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

