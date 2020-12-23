SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.18. 1,170,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 928,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

