Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.15. 108,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 163,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

Get Roth CH Acquisition I alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $3,980,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.