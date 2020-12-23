CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.94 and last traded at $111.30. Approximately 389,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,014,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.86.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $17,241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

