Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.47 and last traded at $230.29. Approximately 1,284,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 864,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

