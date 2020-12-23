Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.8%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 262,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 227,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

