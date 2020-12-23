Ardor Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.