Zcash (ZEC) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $678.71 million and $385.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $63.12 or 0.00267230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00040337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 263.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,752,281 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

