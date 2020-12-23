Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.27 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $97,032.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

