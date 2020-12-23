Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,838.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $94,274.85 and $2,838.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00324743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

