Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 123.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $662,561.74 and approximately $178,255.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

