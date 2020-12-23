Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38), with a volume of 326621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.91.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. It also operates as a developer, administrator, and custodian of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain Plc in December 2017.

