Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.32

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 597625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a PE ratio of -18.93.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.