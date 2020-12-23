exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.35

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 63634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

