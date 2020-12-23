NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.05 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $35,131,314. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.