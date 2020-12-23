NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.05 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $35,131,314. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.