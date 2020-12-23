Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 1,719,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,495,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.