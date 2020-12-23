FLIR Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,051% compared to the average daily volume of 1,104 call options.

FLIR stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 130,484 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.