Firo Market Cap Achieves $34.28 Million (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00012788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,618.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.87 or 0.02582168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00449624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.01234621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00694856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00267061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,350,306 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

