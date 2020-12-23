Head to Head Review: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orbsat alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.87 million 2.36 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.84 $750.54 million $0.37 21.65

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -16.12% -157.04% -38.87% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.14% 3.42% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network. The company is also involved in the resale of satellite voice, data, and IoT communications services offered by other networks; operation of e-commerce websites that offer a range of mobile satellite services products and solutions; and making of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions easier to find and buy online through its various third-party e-commerce storefronts. In addition, it operates mapping and tracking portals that display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as provide past location and movement history reports on a range of tracking devices. Further, the company is developing dual-mode asset trackers to address the current technical and service cost challenges facing the global asset management systems market. It serves businesses, governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, get, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 1.5 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, and 3.1 million TV subscriptions, as well as 2.4 million M2M subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.