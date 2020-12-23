Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

