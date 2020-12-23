Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 116.10 ($1.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,830.10 ($36.98). 688,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,123. Persimmon Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,706.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,538.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

