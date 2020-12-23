Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Up 8.6%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.26. 236,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 617% from the average session volume of 33,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

