Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 406,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 58,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

