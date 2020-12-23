Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 9.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,660,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,202,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.