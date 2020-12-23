Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 24,114,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 7,851,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

RIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

