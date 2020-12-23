Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 10.3% Higher

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.45 and last traded at $144.00. 509,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 303,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

