TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00323606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.