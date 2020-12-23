Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $493,199.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $493,199.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00323606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.