Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares traded up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $45.42. 360,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 260,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

