Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NERV. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 68,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,130. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

