Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

