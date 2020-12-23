Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 223,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.11. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

