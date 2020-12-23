GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $32.50 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00323606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,567,241 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

