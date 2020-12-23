CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. 35,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

