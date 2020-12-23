Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,945. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $59,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $13,239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 498,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

