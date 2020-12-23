Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $17.70 Average PT from Analysts

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a P/E ratio of -47.76, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $18.24.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 117.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.