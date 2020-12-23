ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.01 ($16.48).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.33 ($14.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.57. ENGIE SA has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

