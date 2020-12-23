NuBits (USNBT) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $768.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

