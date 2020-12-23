BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Tops $295.35 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market cap of $295.35 million and $56.55 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,976,278,522 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

