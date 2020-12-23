Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 14.4% Higher

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price traded up 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.65. 628,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 379,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 89.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

