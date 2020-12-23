Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Shares Up 12.6%

Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.44. 173,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 77,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Profound Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Profound Medical by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

