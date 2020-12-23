HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 4,257,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,534,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.32 million and a PE ratio of 58.89.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

