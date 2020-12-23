Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 309180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.61.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3008226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.