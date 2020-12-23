Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.88-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.919-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.15.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. 17,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

