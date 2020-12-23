Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,237.00. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,026.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,861.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,252.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cable One by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

