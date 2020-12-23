Scry.info Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,641.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $858,755.23 and approximately $16,641.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

